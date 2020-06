Elton John, Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift make ‘Forbes’ list of Highest-Paid Celebrities

ABC/CRAIG SJODINWhile many musicians will take a hit due to the cancellation of their tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at this moment in 2020, your favorite singers are doing fine financially, according to Forbes.

The publication's annual list of the World's Highest-Paid Celebrities has rock legend Elton John as the highest-ranked musician at #14, with earnings of $81 million over the past year.

The Jonas Brothers come in a #20 with earnings of $68.5 million, while Ed Sheeran is #23 with $64 million. His pal Taylor Swift is #25 with $63.5 million.

Kylie Jenner is number-one overall on the list, despite Forbes recently revoking her billionaire status. The publication writes, "Jenner’s payday came from selling a 51% stake in her cosmetics firm to Coty...while she had exaggerated over the years about the size of her business, the money she pulled in from the deal was real."

Here's a look at who made the rest of the list:

28. Post Malone, $60 million

39. Shawn Mendes, $54.5

42. JAY-Z, $53.5 million

56. Jennifer Lopez, $47.5 million

57. Pink, $47 million

64. (tie) Backstreet Boys, Phil Collins, $45 million

73. Celine Dion, $42 million

75. The Eagles, $41 million

86. Katy Perry, $38.5 million

87. (tie) Lady Gaga, Bon Jovi, U2, $38 million

91. Paul McCartney, $37 million



Forbes notes that many of these stars won't rank as high on next year's list due to those tour cancellations.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.