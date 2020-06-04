fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Elton John, Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift make ‘Forbes’ list of Highest-Paid Celebrities

ABC Audio
June 4, 2020

ABC/CRAIG SJODINWhile many musicians will take a hit due to the cancellation of their tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at this moment in 2020, your favorite singers are doing fine financially, according to Forbes.
The publication’s annual list…

ABC/CRAIG SJODINWhile many musicians will take a hit due to the cancellation of their tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at this moment in 2020, your favorite singers are doing fine financially, according to Forbes.

The publication's annual list of the World's Highest-Paid Celebrities has rock legend Elton John as the highest-ranked musician at #14, with earnings of $81 million over the past year. 

The Jonas Brothers come in a #20 with earnings of $68.5 million, while Ed Sheeran is #23 with $64 million.  His pal Taylor Swift is #25 with $63.5 million.

Kylie Jenner is number-one overall on the list, despite Forbes recently revoking her billionaire status.  The publication writes, "Jenner’s payday came from selling a 51% stake in her cosmetics firm to Coty...while she had exaggerated over the years about the size of her business, the money she pulled in from the deal was real."

Here's a look at who made the rest of the list:

28. Post Malone, $60 million
39. Shawn Mendes, $54.5
42. JAY-Z, $53.5 million
56. Jennifer Lopez, $47.5 million
57. Pink, $47 million
64. (tie) Backstreet Boys, Phil Collins, $45 million
73. Celine Dion, $42 million
75. The Eagles, $41 million
86. Katy Perry, $38.5 million
87. (tie) Lady Gaga, Bon Jovi, U2, $38 million
91. Paul McCartney, $37 million

Forbes notes that many of these stars won't rank as high on next year's list due to those tour cancellations.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Wed 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States
Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT