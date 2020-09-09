fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Elton John monkeys around on new album by cartoon band Gorillaz

ABC Audio
September 9, 2020

Elton: ABC/CRAIG SJODIN; Gorillaz: Courtesy of GorillazElton John has definitely been keeping busy in quarantine. In addition to writing a new chapter for the paperback version of his autobiography, recording his Apple Music radio show, doing charity appearances, organizing an archival live stream series and taking care of two new puppies, he’s also making some music.

Following his collaboration with Lady Gaga on her album Chromatica, Elton’s also recorded a track for Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, by the British group Gorillaz.

Perhaps “group” isn’t quite the right word for Gorillaz, though: It’s actually the brainchild of British musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett.  Hewlett created cartoon characters to be the “band,” but Albarn is the only permanent member — it’s basically him and whoever he feels like collaborating with.

Elton is featured on a song called “The Pink Phantom,” along with rapper 6LACK [pr. Black].  The album, due out October 23, also includes collaborations with Beck, Cure front man Robert Smith, alt-rocker St. Vincent, and a bunch of other acts who are a bit more obscure.

“I am so excited to be a part of @gorillaz Song Machine Season One. The Pink Phantom, coming soon…” wrote Elton on Instagram.

 

I am so excited to be a part of @gorillaz Song Machine Season One. The Pink Phantom, coming soon… 🚀 pic.twitter.com/0ofyhMMJPo

— Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 9, 2020

 

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Elton: ABC/CRAIG SJODIN; Gorillaz: Courtesy of GorillazElton John has definitely been keeping busy in quarantine. In addition to writing a new chapter for the paperback version of his autobiography, recording his Apple Music radio show, doing charity appearances, organizing an archival live stream series and taking care of two new puppies, he's also making some music.

Following his collaboration with Lady Gaga on her album Chromatica, Elton's also recorded a track for Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, by the British group Gorillaz.

Perhaps "group" isn't quite the right word for Gorillaz, though: It's actually the brainchild of British musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett.  Hewlett created cartoon characters to be the "band," but Albarn is the only permanent member -- it's basically him and whoever he feels like collaborating with.

Elton is featured on a song called "The Pink Phantom," along with rapper 6LACK [pr. Black].  The album, due out October 23, also includes collaborations with Beck, Cure front man Robert Smith, alt-rocker St. Vincent, and a bunch of other acts who are a bit more obscure.

"I am so excited to be a part of @gorillaz Song Machine Season One. The Pink Phantom, coming soon..." wrote Elton on Instagram.

 

 

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 12

The Doobie Brothers – SHOW RESCHEDULED

September 12 @ 7:30 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 19

Matchbox Twenty – SHOW POSTPONED

September 19
Mountain View CA
United States
Oct 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT