fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Elton John personally calls America’s Got Talent contestant, invites him to join him onstage

ABC Audio
May 27, 2020

Trae Patton/NBCAs previously reported, Elton John tweeted about how much he was moved by America’s Got Talent contestant Archie Williams, who served 37 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of rape.  But it turns out that Elton didn’…

Trae Patton/NBCAs previously reported, Elton John tweeted about how much he was moved by America's Got Talent contestant Archie Williams, who served 37 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of rape.  But it turns out that Elton didn't stop there: The music legend also offered him an amazing opportunity.

Williams, who sang "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" on the NBC reality competition show, tells People magazine that Elton "called me personally. He gave me an invitation to sing on his show when he comes back to the United States. It was definitely a surprise!"

Williams adds, "He said he never heard anyone sing his song like that ever. It was really touching to him. It brought him to tears, he said. It was touching."

As a result of Williams' story, AGT judge Simon Cowell joined the Innocence Project as an ambassador. It was that organization that helped prove Williams' innocence through painstaking research and fingerprint technology.

"That's the best that could've happened to us," Williams told People of Cowell coming on board.

As previously reported, Elton has moved most of his Farewell tour dates to 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  We'll see if Elton keeps his word and has Williams join him onstage when things finally go back to normal.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT