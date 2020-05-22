fbpx
Elton John salutes Bernie Taupin on his 70th birthday: “I love you more than ever, my angel”

May 22, 2020

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images 

By ANDREA DRESDALE, ABC News

Elton John is marking the milestone birthday of his oldest and dearest friend today with a sweet social media post.

On Twitter and Instagram, Elton salutes Bernie Taupin, who turns 70 today.  Over their 50-plus years of collaboration, Bernie wrote the lyrics to nearly all of Elton’s biggest hits, from their first hit, 1970’s “Your Song,” to their 2019 Oscar-winning hit from Rocketman,  “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.” 

In between, well, there was “Daniel,” “Levon,” “Honky Cat,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Bennie and the Jets, “”I’m Still Standing,” “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Candle in the Wind” — the list of classics goes on.

“Dear Bernie, Without you, I would never have had the life I have had. What an eternal gift God gave us,” Elton writes. “I love you more than ever my angel.  Happy Birthday to my dearest friend and collaborator.”  He included a photo of the two clutching their Oscars.

On his own Instagram, Bernie posted a photo of the house in which he was born, and wrote, “Hard to believe that it was 70 years ago today that I made my grand entrance into the world in that room behind the top right hand window. What a ride!…I have been lucky…to be able to do what I love with the people I love even more both musically and artistically.”

He adds, “I don’t feel 70, I don’t want to be 70 because I feel so much younger and like everyone I want to get out of this crap time and belly up to the bar again. To…all our fans, your presence throughout our career is never taken for granted. When someone who says ‘You guys wrote the soundtrack of my life’ gets old, so will I.”

Dear Bernie,

Without you, I would never have had the life I have had. What an eternal gift God gave us. I love you more than ever my angel 😇

Happy Birthday to my dearest friend and collaborator 🎂🎂

Love, E xx ❤️❤️🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/YVxWtIDU0m

— Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 22, 2020

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

