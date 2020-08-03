fbpx
Elton John, Sting, Billy Joel and more wish Tony Bennett a happy 94th birthday

ABC Audio
August 3, 2020

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImageTony Bennett is celebrating his 94th birthday today.

In honor of the occasion, some of his famous pals took to Twitter with heartfelt birthday wishes for the legendary crooner using the hashtag #TheBestIsYetToCome.

Elton John posted a video message to Tony, pointing out that the phrase “the best is yet to come” is an important optimistic motto for these challenging times.

“I’m hoping that next year things will completely turn around and people like you and I can go back to work and entertain people and spread love and joy throughout the world, which it desperately needs in this moment,” Elton said. “Meanwhile, I send you all my love and thank you for spreading so much joy throughout my lifetime. You’re an amazing man, an amazing artist and someone we should all look up to.”

Sting also posted a video message, beginning by singing a bit of “The Way You Look Tonight” but changing the lyrics to say, “Some day, when I'm feeling low/When the world is cold/I will feel a glow just thinking of you/And the way you’ve lived your life.”

“You are truly an inspiration and you give us the confidence to think that we can make the world better, we can fix this world and the best is yet to come,” Sting added.

Billy Joel shared a couple of photos with Tony and wrote, “To my good friend, @itstonybennett - Thank you for bringing the songs I wrote to such glorious life. Happy Birthday!”

Others wishing Tony a happy birthday include Stevie Wonder, Alec Baldwin, Diana Krall, Bette Midler, Elvis Costello and The Chicks.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

