Elton John’s ex-wife is taking legal action against him

ABC Audio
June 26, 2020

LGI Stock/Corbis/VCG via Getty ImagesCasual fans of Elton John may not be aware that prior to marrying his current partner, David Furnish, he was married to a woman — who is now taking legal action against him.
In 1984, Elton married Renate Blauel…

LGI Stock/Corbis/VCG via Getty ImagesCasual fans of Elton John may not be aware that prior to marrying his current partner, David Furnish, he was married to a woman -- who is now taking legal action against him.

In 1984, Elton married Renate Blauel, a sound engineer, in Australia; they divorced in 1988 when Elton, who's gay, realized he'd been living a lie. In his autobiography, Me, he praises Renate for never dishing the dirt on their relationship, despite multiple opportunities. 

The U.K. paper The Guardian reports that Renate filed legal paperwork last week and is seeking an injunction against Elton in high court.  It's not clear why, but The Guardian says this legal action is usually taken to prevent the publication of material, or to keep things private.  Her lawyer told the paper that Renate is "hoping to resolve it amicably.”  His reps haven't commented.

Elton and Renate's marriage was briefly depicted in his hit biopic Rocketman, and he writes about it in Me, but it's not known if she had an issue with either of those depictions.

In his book, Elton wrote that he's had very little contact with Renate after the divorce, but revealed he invited her to come to his house and meet the two young sons he shares with David.

"I wanted her to meet them; I wanted to see her, I wanted her to be part of our lives, and us part of hers, in some way,” he wrote. “But she didn’t want to, and I didn’t push the issue. I have to respect how she feels.”

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

 

