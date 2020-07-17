fbpx
Elton John’s next Saturday classic concert: Verona, Italy 1989

July 17, 2020

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty ImagesThe Elton John: Classic Concert Series continues on Saturday with a 1989 show from Italy’s Arena Di Verona. As previously reported, Elton John is streaming these classic concerts to raise money for his AIDS Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

The show — part of Elton’s tour supporting his 1988 album, Reg Strikes Back — was the Rocket Man’s first-ever concert in Verona, and just his 10th overall in Italy. 

During the show, Elton played material ranging from 1970’s “Sixty Years On” through to the Reg Strikes Back single “I Don’t Wanna Go On with You Like That.”  In between, there were plenty of hits, from “Daniel” and “Candle in the Wind” to “Your Song” and “I’m Still Standing.”

On Instagram, Elton posted a clip of himself performing the hit “Sad Songs (Say So Much)” from the concert, and captioned it, “I love this version [of the tune] from my show at the Arena di Verona in 1989. With my backing singers, we injected some Gospel Soul into ’Sad Songs,’ bringing the spirit of the Deep South into a 2000-year-old amphitheater!”

He adds, “Gospel, Soul and Country are among my favorite types of music. Their emotional powers reach down deep inside my heart.”

The Verona concert premieres on Elton’s official YouTube on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

 I love this version of ‘Sad Songs’ from my show at the Arena di Verona in 1989. With my backing singers, we injected some Gospel Soul into ’Sad Songs’, bringing the spirit of the Deep South into a 2000-year-old amphitheatre! – E xx 🚀https://t.co/PfofrfB9y2 pic.twitter.com/EgBvgUKCKO

— Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 16, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

