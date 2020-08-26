Elton John’s updating his autobiography with a brand-new chapter in paperback

Courtesy Henry HoltBefore touring was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, Elton John was well into his farewell tour. But even though he doesn’t plan on touring extensively anymore, he’s constantly busy doing so many other things that he’s had to update his autobiography, even though it came out less than a year ago.

Elton’s candid book, Me, came out in October of 2019, and it’s due out in paperback this October. On Instagram, he writes, “Writing my memoir…was a huge highlight of my career, and I was so moved by the response from friends, critics and you — my fans — that I wanted to do something special for the paperback.”

“I’ve added a new chapter bringing it completely up to date,” he adds. “There may be some tantrums and drama, but it’s what you would expect from me! I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed retelling my life.”

At the end of the original version of Me, Elton had begun his farewell tour and had seen a rough cut of his biopic, Rocketman. But since then, a lot has happened: He’s won an Oscar and a Golden Globe, released a duet with Lady Gaga, collaborated with Charlie Puth, celebrated 30 years of sobriety, launched a $1 million COVID-19 fund via his AIDS Foundation, hosted an online charity event that brought in $10 million, and continued writing a new musical.

Currently, Me is the subject of a lawsuit brought by Elton’s ex-wife, Renate Blauel, who’s suing him for more than three million dollars in damages because he talked about their relationship in the book, allegedly in violation of a longstanding agreement.

I was so touched by the response to ‘Me’ – my autobiography – that I wanted to add something special to the paperback. You’ll find a new chapter bringing it right up to date, full of backstage tantrums and celebrity drama. – E xx 🚀 #EltonJohnBookhttps://t.co/EuikJJ9TWb pic.twitter.com/wL3Inm2B99 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

