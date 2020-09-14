expand Kelly Clarkson says “my life has been a little bit of a dumpster” since announcing divorce

NBCUniversalKelly Clarkson is opening up about her heartbreaking divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock and how it’s affecting her upcoming album. In an interview with Sunday TODAY, the “Catch My Breath” singer candidly spoke about the ups …

In an interview with Sunday TODAY, the "Catch My Breath" singer candidly spoke about the ups and downs of splitting with her husband of nearly seven years, who is also the father of her children River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4.

"I mean, it's no secret, my life has been a little bit of a dumpster," Kelly admitted in the socially distanced interview. "Personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months."

The talk show host added that she is thankful she can rely on family and friends during the difficult time.

"I’ve been talking to friends that have been through divorce," revealed Clarkson. "I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved."

The American Idol winner says there is a positive to her divorce. Due to all the intense emotion she's experienced since announcing her divorce in July, she's been channeling all those messy feelings into new music.

When speaking about her upcoming ninth studio album, which is due out next year, the "Breakaway" artist says, "This'll probably be the most personal one I've ever released and the whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now -- or where it is now -- and it's been very therapeutic for me."

Kelly and Brandon married in October 2013.

