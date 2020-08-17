expand Pink joins Keith Urban on country superstar’s new album, ‘The Speed of Now Part 1’

fbpx
August 17, 2020

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2017/FilmMagic for dcpPink really seems to love singing with chart-topping country superstars.

Following her duet with Kenny Chesney, “Setting the World on Fire,” which topped the country charts, Pink teamed up with another country star, Chris Stapleton, for the duet “Love Me Anyway,” on her most recent album, Hurts 2B Human.  Now, she’s gone for the hat trick.

Pink is a guest star on The Speed of Now Part 1, the new album from country star and former American Idol judge Keith Urban. The two duet on the song “One Too Many” on the record, which is coming out September 18. 

It makes sense for Keith, who was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, to work with Pink. Though she’s American, she’s hugely popular in Australia and has broken many a record with her tours Down Under.

“Can’t wait for you to hear ‘One Too Many’ on the new @keithurban album THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1 — out September 18th,” Pink wrote on Instagram.

Another non-country guest star on the album is guitarist Nile Rodgers of CHIC. In a statement, Keith said, “When I collaborate, I’m always looking for that ‘third thing.’  There’s what I do, there’s what my collaborator does and then there’s this ‘third thing’ that I’m most curious about.”

“That’s what interests me the most — when the sum of the parts becomes even more than what I envisioned,” he adds. “That’s what I love so much about it — finding common ground, shaping it and bringing it together.”

Can’t wait for you to hear ‘One Too Many’ on the new @keithurban album THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1 – out September 18th ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NfX21G4ntv

— P!nk (@Pink) August 17, 2020

