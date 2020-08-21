expand Report: Kelly Clarkson’s show will tape second season in front of a “live, virtual audience”

fbpx
August 21, 2020

NBCKelly Clarkson is preparing for the second season of her Emmy-winning talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and despite COVID-19, there will be an audience...of sorts.

Deadline reports that the show's second season will premiere September 21; it will be preceded by five original episodes -- rather than reruns -- the week of September 14.

According to Deadline, the show will be taped in front of a "live, virtual studio audience," whatever that means.  Apparently, it will allow Kelly and her guests to interact with the audience.  The production will comply with all of the usual safety guidelines, as well as state and local orders.

In April, after the pandemic hit, Kelly and her family decamped to Montana, where she produced one new episode of the show per week.  The show was also able to continue airing original episodes because there was a fresh supply that had already been filmed, plus others that had been pre-empted and never aired.

The show then continued airing original episodes in the summer that were filmed both in Montana and then back at Kelly's home in L.A.  By that time, she'd filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, who is one of the show's executive producers.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

