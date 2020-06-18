Fan explains the story behind Lady Gaga giving her the jacket off her back

Jon Kopaloff/WireImageNow we know why Lady Gaga gave one fan the jacket off her back.

After photos were published of the singer handing over her leather jacket to a woman at a Malibu market, that woman, 27-year-old Shannon McKee, explained the story behind the exchange to Today on Wednesday.



“I walked in and I was like, 'Hey, that's a really bada** jacket you got on,'" McKee told Today. "And she said, 'Thank you.' I kind of recognized the voice, but I'm not one to really go up to celebrities."



As she was leaving the store, she decided to go up to Gaga again and share a story.



"My best friend back in high school was a huge fan of yours. And you're the reason he actually came out to me. And his first five tattoos are all dedicated to you and my brother just recently came out to me, too," she said she told the singer. "So I just wanted to say thank you for being such an incredible ally."



McKee said Gaga told her to tell her friend that she loves him and then gave her something to remember their meeting.



"As I was telling her the story about my friend, she took off her jacket and was like, 'You loved my jacket so much. Here. It's yours. Put it on right now. You be bada** with it now,’" McKee recalled.



"I couldn't have been more thankful to have met someone as sweet and caring and compassionate and just an overall beautiful person as her," McKee told Today. "I wanted to cry because it was so heartfelt in that moment. I have been a fan of hers since I was in high school. Timing is everything. I truly believe in this moment of time... it needed to happen."

By Andrea Tuccillo

