First Whitney, then Tina — now Kygo’s remixed Donna Summer

Sony Music International/Ultra Records/RCA RecordsLooks like Kygo is now the go-to guy when it comes to giving legendary divas new life on the charts.

After scoring a hit with his remix of Whitney Houston's "Higher Love," and releasing a remix of Tina Turner's "What's Love Got to Do With It," the Norwegian DJ and producer has now turned his attention to the late, great Donna Summer.

Kygo's just released a remix of Donna Summer's number-one smash "Hot Stuff." Fun fact: The first year the Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance was given out, Donna won it for "Hot Stuff."

In a statement, Kygo says, "Donna Summer is one of my favorite artists of all time. Her catalogue of music is brilliant and her vocals are unmatched. I am honored and humbled to get to work on an iconic track like “Hot Stuff.'”

"This has always been one of those songs that instantly puts me in a good mood and I hope that this version can continue to bring joy and happiness to people who want to celebrate the legendary Donna Summer,” he adds.

There's also a new video for "Hot Stuff" to go along with the remix. It stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, who co-star in the Netflix series Outer Banks.

Kygo is also on the charts with his own hit "Lose Somebody," a collaboration with One Republic.

By Andrea Dresdale

