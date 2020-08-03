fbpx
“Folklore” becomes Taylor Swift’s record-breaking seventh #1 album

ABC Audio
August 3, 2020

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTVTaylor Swift has made history once again, as her latest album folklore hit #1 on the Billboard 200 with over 846,000 albums first week -- the biggest week for any album since her 2019 release, Lover.

Taylor is now the only artist in history to have seven albums sell half a million copies of a studio album in a week.

Folklore, released on July 24 with very little advance notice, is the top selling album of 2020 so far, with global sales topping two million, and over half a billion total streams on audio and video in one week.  That marks the biggest first week album streams of Taylor’s career.

Additionally, the album’s first single, “cardigan,” is #1 on iTunes and Spotify, as well as YouTube’s top trending video.

By George Costantino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

