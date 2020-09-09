fbpx
Entertainment News

for KING & COUNTRY announces first holiday album ‘A Drummer Boy Christmas’

ABC Audio
September 9, 2020

Curb | Word EntertainmentAustralian duo for KING & COUNTRY will release their first full-length holiday album on October 30.

Called A Drummer Boy Christmas, the album includes two original Christmas songs -- "Heavenly Hosts" and "A Carol of Joseph" -- plus 11 classics.

“The miracle of Christmas captivated us long ago and has been laced into the DNA of the band," say the duo's Joel and Luke Smallbone in a statement.

"We felt it was the imperfectly perfect time for us to do our small part in telling the story of the redemption that Christmas offers to all of us," they add. "So, bake those chocolate chip cookies, make a little hot chocolate, strike up that cozy fire, and let us take you on a 44 minute and 49 second musical Christmas journey to celebrate the greatest story the world has ever known!”

for KING & COUNTRY is currently on the charts with "Together," a collaboration with Tori Kelly and gospel legend Kirk Franklin.  The Grammy-winning duo recently scored six nominations for the Dove Awards.  The Dove Awards will air October 30 at 8 p.m. ET on TBN.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

