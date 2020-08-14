Gloria Estefan makes ‘USA Today”s list of “100 Women of the Century”

Illustration: Andrea Brunty/USA TODAY NetworkGloria Estefan is a global pop superstar, but according to USA Today, she's also one of the "Women of the Century."

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, USA Today has compiled a list of "100 Women of the Century," initially chosen by the public and then narrowed down by a panel of expert judges, and split into categories like civil rights, sports, entertainment, politics and more.

In the "entertainment" section, Gloria is one of several notable musicians included, along with Dolly Parton, Aretha Franklin, Celia Cruz, Queen Latifah, Ella Fitzgerald and Nina Simone.

Gloria stands out, according to USA Today, because she was the "first person of Latin descent to headline the Super Bowl halftime show," and the "first Cuban-American to receive the Kennedy Center Honors."

Others pioneering women in the "entertainment" section include Katharine Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Rita Moreno, Hattie McDaniel, who was the first African-American to win an Oscar, and Anna May Wong, Hollywood's first Chinese-American star.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.