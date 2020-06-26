fbpx
Goo Goo Dolls releasing deluxe version of ‘Miracle Pill’ on July 10

ABC Audio
June 26, 2020

Warner RecordsGoo Goo Dolls’ 2019 album Miracle Pill is getting the deluxe reissue treatment next month.
Warner RecordsGoo Goo Dolls' 2019 album Miracle Pill is getting the deluxe reissue treatment next month.

The album, due July 10, includes three previously unreleased tracks: "Just a Man," "Tonight, Together" and "The Right Track."  "Just a Man" is out now; the band recorded it in London in February.

In a statement, frontman John Rzeznik says of "Just a Man," "The song now feels more meaningful than ever in light of the past few months. It's about the anxiety of existing as a human being in the 21st century and how we fight to overcome the ever-mounting struggles of being flawed in our nature and powerless in certain situations."

"It's a call to stand up to the bullies in our own minds and the voices that keep us in the grip of fear," he adds. "Fear and love, however, cannot exist in the same space.  We need more compassion, more empathy and certainly more love right now, not only for ourselves but more importantly for others."

Miracle Pill also includes the band's current hit, "Fearless."

Goo Goo Dolls' summer tour, which was to have kicked off on July 23, has now been rescheduled to 2021.

By Andrea Dresdale
