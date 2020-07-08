fbpx
Gwen Stefani to join Blake Shelton for a drive-in concert

ABC Audio
July 8, 2020

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicSince artists can't tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in concerts -- where artists record their performances for one-night screenings at drive-in theaters -- are gaining in popularity.  It's just been announced that Gwen Stefani will be joining her boyfriend Blake Shelton for one later this month.

The concert will be screened July 25; you can find out where it's being shown near you by visiting EncoreNights.com. Tickets go on sale July 14 at that same website.

The price of admission is $114.99, which sounds steep, but that's per vehicle -- so if you can cram six people into your car, that works out to $19 per ticket.

Gwen is being billed as a special guest, so it's not clear how many songs she'll perform, but you can pretty much bet on the fact that the two will perform their number-one country duet "Nobody but You."

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” said Blake in a statement.

By Andrea Dresdale
