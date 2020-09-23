Happy Anywhere: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton buy a home together

CBSFirst comes love, then comes a $13.2 million dollar mansion -- at least that's how things are going for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

According to ETOnline, the pair, who have been dating for five years, purchased their first house together earlier this year in a off-market deal.

The massive 13,000-square-foot home is located in Encino, California and is nothing short of impressive with "three full floors, a four-car garage, a state-of-the-art home theater, a pool with inset spa and a cabana offering a full wet bar and outdoor kitchen," as per ET.

Living together is no new thing for the couple though: They spent quarantine together on Blake's ranch in Oklahoma, along with Gwen's sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

In a clip released by The Voice, the "Don't Speak" singer shared that quarantine has "been pretty magical for Blake and I and the kids because we don't ever have that much solid time together. We did do a lot of fun stuff. We did a lot of cooking."

The two recently performed their latest duet, "Happy Anywhere" on the Academy of Country Music Awards.

By Danielle Long

