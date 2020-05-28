Harry Connick Jr. hits the road to host star-studded ‘Grammy Salute to Unsung Heroes’ next month

Sasha Samsonova @2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.It’s another star-studded TV event to celebrate those on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle, but this time, it’s not being done from home. Harry Connick Jr. is hosting United We Sing: A Grammy Salute t…

Harry Connick Jr. is hosting United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes next month, and it'll feature him and his daughter, filmmaker Georgia Connick, road-tripping across the U.S. in an RV and thanking essential workers all across the U.S. -- from their home in Connecticut to Harry's hometown of New Orleans, LA.

The two-hour special will end with a musical performance in the Big Easy with Harry and other New Orleans artists like Irma Thomas and Trombone Shorty. Along the way, there will also be musical performances from Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, rock legend John Fogerty, country stars Tim McGraw and Little Big Town, jazz icons Herbie Hancock and Wynton Marsalis, R&B singer Andra Day and Jamie Foxx.

Harry's celebrity pals will also participate, including Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Queen Latifah, Oprah Winfrey and Renée Zellweger, who will all deliver surprise messages to those unsung heroes in the fields of trucking, food prep, healthcare, sanitation, law enforcement and more.

Viewers will be asked to donate to charities that focus on children in need, including No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, as well as to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The special airs June 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

By Andrea Dresdale

