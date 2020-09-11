fbpx
Harry Styles lands next film role in Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

September 11, 2020

Mike Marsland/WireImageHarry Styles just landed his next movie role.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer will be joining the cast of director Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer will be joining the cast of director Olivia Wilde’s Don't Worry Darling.

Harry replaces Shia LaBeouf, who had been previously attached to the film. He joins a cast that includes Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Dakota Johnson.

Not many details are known about the film’s plot so far. It’s reportedly set in a utopian community in the 1950s California desert and focuses on a housewife who discovers a disturbing secret that upends her idyllic life.

Harry made his big screen debut in the 2016 Christopher Nolan film Dunkirk.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

