fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Harsh! Gwen Stefani Photoshops picture of Blake Shelton over pic of ex-husband

ABC Audio
September 17, 2020

ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACMIf Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband ever doubted that Blake Shelton has completely replaced him in her life and in her heart, all he needs to do is look at the photo she posted last night on Instagram.

The picture shows a very young Gwen posing next to a photo of a young Blake. She’s wearing what used to be her signature crop top and totally ’90s makeup. Blake is shown with shoulder-length hair and a cowboy hat, neither of which he currently sports.

The caption reads, “#datenight @acmawards w my boo @blakeshelton gx.” The couple performed on the ACM Awards Wednesday night.

But, as Billboard points out, the original photo featured Gwen and her former husband, Gavin Rossdale of Bush. The new pic features Blake’s face Photoshopped over Gavin’s. Gwen posted the original on Instagram in September of 2014, 11 months before she filed for divorce. The two were married for 13 years and have three sons. 

One fan commented, “Gavin is literally out the picture. Blake and you look adorable together.

But another fan noted, “Although you may try, you cannot erase history or the past. True 90s kids know Gavin is in the original pic. Smh.

me and my 🤠gx ❤️ pic.twitter.com/es41qAEsES

— Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) September 17, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

 

ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACMIf Gwen Stefani's ex-husband ever doubted that Blake Shelton has completely replaced him in her life and in her heart, all he needs to do is look at the photo she posted last night on Instagram.

The picture shows a very young Gwen posing next to a photo of a young Blake. She's wearing what used to be her signature crop top and totally '90s makeup. Blake is shown with shoulder-length hair and a cowboy hat, neither of which he currently sports.

The caption reads, "#datenight @acmawards w my boo @blakeshelton gx." The couple performed on the ACM Awards Wednesday night.

But, as Billboard points out, the original photo featured Gwen and her former husband, Gavin Rossdale of Bush. The new pic features Blake's face Photoshopped over Gavin's. Gwen posted the original on Instagram in September of 2014, 11 months before she filed for divorce. The two were married for 13 years and have three sons. 

One fan commented, "Gavin is literally out the picture. Blake and you look adorable together."

But another fan noted, "Although you may try, you cannot erase history or the past. True 90s kids know Gavin is in the original pic. Smh."

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

 

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Thu 17

Hayward Animal Shelter: Panera Fundraiser

September 17 @ 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Sat 19

Matchbox Twenty – SHOW POSTPONED

September 19
Mountain View CA
United States
Oct 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT