Hear — and watch! — Sam Smith sing Coldplay’s “Fix You”

July 6, 2020

Capitol RecordsWe're still waiting for Sam Smith to announce details of their renamed, rescheduled third album, but while we're waiting, you can hear them deliver a beautiful version of a Coldplay classic.

Sam first performed their rendition of Coldplay's "Fix You" back in May as part of iHeart's Living Room Series.  Now they've released the video of the performance, and also made it available digitally.

"Thank you @coldplay for writing such a beautiful song," Sam captioned a video snippet of the performance.

The Grammy-winner's most recent release was "I'm Ready," a collaboration with Demi Lovato.  Sam announced in March that their third album, To Die For, would be moved from its May 1 release date and retitled, and that they were planning on making "important changes and additions." It's still due to be released this year.


By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

