Hear Michael Bolton sing Bolton — John Bolton, that is

June 25, 2020

Wednesday night, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tapped Michael Bolton to create a hilarious parody advertisement based on former national security advisor John Bolton’s tell-all book, The Room Where It Happened.
Wednesday night, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tapped Michael Bolton to create a hilarious parody advertisement based on former national security advisor John Bolton's tell-all book, The Room Where It Happened.

The show created a fake Audible ad for the audio version of Bolton's book -- as sung by Michael Bolton.  You get to hear Michael apply his unmistakable vocal stylings to excerpts from the book, like "Trump formed a pattern of fundamentally unacceptable behavior/That eroded the very legitimacy of the presidency."

And you haven't lived until you've heard Michael sing more headline-grabbing excerpts, like, "Trump begged President Xi to buy soybeans/To help him win re-election" and "Pompeo sent me a note about Trump/ That said, 'he's so full of s***t.'"

At the end, Michael, still pretending to sing Bolton's words, belts out, "Why didn't I sing at the impeachment trial when it actually mattered?/Oh yeah!  My lucrative book deal!"

(Video contains censored profanity.)

By Andrea Dresdale
