fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Here’s the health conscious way you can win a private concert from Sheryl Crow

ABC Audio
August 5, 2020

ABC/Image Group LAWant to win a private concert with Sheryl Crow? All you have to do is be proactive about your health.

Sheryl is partnering up with medical tech company Hologic for the Back to Screening sweepstakes, which is encouraging women to schedule their mammograms for a chance to win tickets to an exclusive virtual performance by Sheryl.

All you have to do to enter is set a date for your annual breast screening by September 20. Ten winners will be chosen.

Sheryl knows first hand the importance of regular mammograms. The singer was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer in February 2006.  

Since overcoming her illness, she’s been an advocate for breast cancer awareness. Last October, she teamed up with Ralph Lauren for the brand’s “Together in Pink” campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hey! @Hologic and I are offering 10 fans the chance to attend a private virtual concert with me! Sign up for a reminder to schedule your mammogram and you’ll be entered to win – visit https://t.co/vfeqEC36Qi #BackToScreening #Sweepstakes #HologicPartner

— Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 3, 2020

ABC/Image Group LAWant to win a private concert with Sheryl Crow? All you have to do is be proactive about your health.

Sheryl is partnering up with medical tech company Hologic for the Back to Screening sweepstakes, which is encouraging women to schedule their mammograms for a chance to win tickets to an exclusive virtual performance by Sheryl.

All you have to do to enter is set a date for your annual breast screening by September 20. Ten winners will be chosen.

Sheryl knows first hand the importance of regular mammograms. The singer was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer in February 2006.  

Since overcoming her illness, she’s been an advocate for breast cancer awareness. Last October, she teamed up with Ralph Lauren for the brand’s “Together in Pink” campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.


ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Wed 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT