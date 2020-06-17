Here’s when Michael Buble, Bryan Adams, Shawn Mendes & other Canadian stars will find out if they’ve won Junos

Andrew Chin/Getty ImagesThe Juno Awards, Canada’s equivalent of the Grammys, were canceled back in March, depriving leading nominee Alessia Cara of the chance to host the show; she would have been the youngest woman ever to do so. Well, s…

Andrew Chin/Getty ImagesThe Juno Awards, Canada's equivalent of the Grammys, were canceled back in March, depriving leading nominee Alessia Cara of the chance to host the show; she would have been the youngest woman ever to do so. Well, she'll at least find out later this month if she's a winner.

The Juno Awards will now be announced June 29 in a "virtual presentation" starting at 7 p.m. ET, which you can watch at CBCMusic.ca/Junos. Alessia is up for six awards, including Pop Album, Artist of the Year and Single of the Year.

Alessia's pal and tour mate, Shawn Mendes, has three nominations, as does Bryan Adams -- he's up for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Adult Contemporary album of the Year for his most recent release, Shine. Michael Buble is up for album of the year for his 2018 release, Love.

In the International categories, the current albums from Post Malone and Ed Sheeran are nominated.

By Andrea Dresdale

