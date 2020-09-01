Here’s who Madonna fans believe will be playing her in an upcoming biopic

A few fans noted that Madonna and her manager Guy Oseary have started following Ozark star Julia Garner on Instagram which is notable, as Metro notes, because Madonna follows fewer than 300 people in all.

Garner, 26, who's been nominated for an Emmy for her role as Ruth Langmore in Ozark, has also appeared in The Americans, Dirty John, Maniac and Waco. She has blonde, curly hair like Madonna did in the late '80s-early '90s. It's not known if she can sing, but she is married to a musician: Mark Foster of the group Foster the People, best known for their hit "Pumped Up Kicks."

Metro also notes that Guy started following Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi, and Madonna and Julia have both started following singer Lana Del Rey.

So does all this mean that a Madonna biopic, starring Julie Garner, directed by Taika Waititi, with music by Lana Del Rey, could be in our future? Stay tuned.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.