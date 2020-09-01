fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Here’s who Madonna fans believe will be playing her in an upcoming biopic

ABC Audio
September 1, 2020

Madonna: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Julia: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty ImagesMadonna’s been posting videos on Instagram showing that she’s been working on a movie script with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody, and she’s strong…

Madonna: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Julia: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty ImagesMadonna's been posting videos on Instagram showing that she's been working on a movie script with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody, and she's strongly hinted that the movie will be about her own life.  But who could possibly portray the Queen of Pop onscreen? Well, some fans think they've figured it out.

A few fans noted that Madonna and her manager Guy Oseary have started following Ozark star Julia Garner on Instagram which is notable, as Metro notes, because Madonna follows fewer than 300 people in all.

Garner, 26, who's been nominated for an Emmy for her role as Ruth Langmore in Ozark, has also appeared in The Americans, Dirty John, Maniac and Waco. She has blonde, curly hair like Madonna did in the late '80s-early '90s.  It's not known if she can sing, but she is married to a musician: Mark Foster of the group Foster the People, best known for their hit "Pumped Up Kicks."

Metro also notes that Guy started following Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi, and Madonna and Julia have both started following singer Lana Del Rey.

So does all this mean that a Madonna biopic, starring Julie Garner, directed by Taika Waititi, with music by Lana Del Rey, could be in our future?  Stay tuned.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Fri 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Sat 12

The Doobie Brothers – SHOW RESCHEDULED

September 12 @ 7:30 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 19

Matchbox Twenty – SHOW POSTPONED

September 19
Mountain View CA
United States
Oct 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT