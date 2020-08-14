fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

“I do it to share my heart with people”: Jordin Sparks gets back to music with ‘Sounds Like Me’

ABC Audio
August 14, 2020

Aaron Randolph Today, Jordin Sparks fans are finally getting some new music from the former American Idol champ: Her new EP Sounds Like Me, her first solo project in more than five years, is out now.  Jordin tells ABC Audio the title reflects th…

Aaron Randolph Today, Jordin Sparks fans are finally getting some new music from the former American Idol champ: Her new EP Sounds Like Me, her first solo project in more than five years, is out now.  Jordin tells ABC Audio the title reflects the fact that she's now releasing music independently, so it doesn't have to fit into any one category.

"Now that I completely have 100% control of what comes out...I was like, 'You know what? Let's just go for whatever sounds good," she explains. "That's basically what I wanted to do. And all of the songs on the EP kind of reflect that."

"Each one of these songs, I feel like, has a piece of me and you can really tell that it's me."

"If it charts, it's a bonus. If it sells a million copies, it's a bonus," says Jordin, who's also an actress, TV host and  influencer. "I don't do it for those things. I do the music for the people and to be able to tell those stories and to share my heart with people."

Of course, Jordin's having to promote the EP from her house, but she says these last few months in quarantine have really allowed her to enjoy what it's like being "home" --for the first time in some 14 years. A big part of that, she says, is being with her husband Dana and their two-year-old son, D.J.

"D.J. has been blossoming during this time. So it's been a lot of fun to be here every day and watch it," she tells ABC Audio.

"And I have confirmation that I definitely am with the right person!" she laughs. "Like, he is the person I'm supposed to be with....I knew it 100% before quarantine and I really know it now!"

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 15

Join Freska at Westfield Valley Fair Open Air Market

August 15 @ 8:00 am - August 18 @ 6:00 pm
Santa Clara CA
United States
Wed 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT