fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Iggy Azalea reveals she gave birth to a son: “I love him beyond words”

ABC Audio
June 11, 2020

Gary Gershoff/Getty ImagesIggy Azalea is a mom!
In a short and sweet Instagram Story on Tuesday, the 30-year-old rapper shared the news with her 13.4 million followers. 
“I have a son,” she confessed.
“I kept waiting for the right t…

Gary Gershoff/Getty ImagesIggy Azalea is a mom!

In a short and sweet Instagram Story on Tuesday, the 30-year-old rapper shared the news with her 13.4 million followers. 

"I have a son," she confessed.

"I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," the "Fancy" rapper continued. 

Azalea didn't share when her son was born but she did explain why she didn't immediately announce his existence the the world. 

"I want to keep his life private," she wrote. "But wanted to make it clear he is not a secret. I love him beyond words." 

The Australia native didn't reveal her son's name or confirm who the father is, but she's been dating rapper Playboi Carti since late 2018. 

By Danielle Long
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Tue 16

Bon Jovi

June 16 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 05

Camila Cabello

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT