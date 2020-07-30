fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Is Lady Gaga planning to elope?

ABC Audio
July 30, 2020

EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty ImagesLady Gaga has been engaged twice, but both engagements ended before she could walk down the aisle.  Now, according to a new report, Gaga is going to skip the engagement and go straight to the wedding….

EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty ImagesLady Gaga has been engaged twice, but both engagements ended before she could walk down the aisle.  Now, according to a new report, Gaga is going to skip the engagement and go straight to the wedding.

An insider tells OK! that Gaga plans to elope to Las Vegas with entrepreneur Michael Polansky, who's been her boyfriend since December of 2019.

“She’s finally found someone she can see herself spending the rest of her life with,” dishes the insider. “They’ve been talking about marriage and decided what they both want is to elope. It’s totally Gaga’s style.”

This same insider claims the couple, who made it Instagram official on Super Bowl Weekend, plan a short ceremony at a Vegas chapel, during which Gaga will sing a new song to her groom. A "wild party and some gambling" will follow.

Even the details of Gaga's outfit are apparently known to this so-called insider: They claim, "Gaga wants to wear a hot pink dress, heels and a feather boa, and the rings are being designed as we speak by a Beverly Hills jeweler. It’ll be a fun, lively and memorable night.”

But considering that artists returning to Las Vegas to resume their residencies is something for which nobody knows the timeline, it looks like it'll be impossible to confirm this rumor for quite some time.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Brie Larson covers Taylor Swift’s “the 1”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BETIn the past, Brie Larson has posted videos of herself covering songs by the likes of Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus. Now, she’s adding Taylor Swift to her repertoire.The Captain...

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT