It’s official: Justin Bieber Crocs coming October 13

Alfredo Flores via Getty ImagesAfter teasing it on social media, Justin Bieber’s now confirmed that he’s releasing his own signature line of Crocs. The Crocs X Justin Bieber line is inspired by the signature yellow color of Justin’s brand, Drew House,…

The Crocs X Justin Bieber line is inspired by the signature yellow color of Justin's brand, Drew House, and comes with eight custom Jibbitz™ charms.

“As an artist, it’s important that my creations stay true to myself and my style. I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally,” Justin says in a statement. “With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear.”

The limited edition collection will arrive Tuesday, October 13 across various Crocs e-commerce channels, Crocs retail stores in Asia, and via TheHouseofDrew.com. They cost $60.

Among the celebrities who've partnered with Crocs for their own designs: Post Malone, Drew Barrymore, rock band KISS, "Gangnam Style" singer PSY, and country superstar Luke Combs.

By Andrea Dresdale

