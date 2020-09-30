“I’ve missed you all so much!” Shawn Mendes announces new album ‘Wonder’ out December 4

Island RecordsShawn Mendes is done with the teasing. He’s now officially announced that his new album, Wonder, will be out December 4. The first single, also called “Wonder,” will drop this Friday. The snippet of the song and video he rele…

He's now officially announced that his new album, Wonder, will be out December 4. The first single, also called "Wonder," will drop this Friday. The snippet of the song and video he released on socials earlier today is actually called "Intro."

In a letter posted online, Shawn wrote, " I’ve missed you all so much! I know it’s been a really scary year for everyone so I’m sending buckets of love to all of you."

"I wrote an album. It’s called Wonder," he continued. "It really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I’ve ever been."

Shawn concludes, "It’s a world and a journey and a dream and an album I’ve been wanting to make for a really long time. I absolutely love it. Thank you for being by my side for so many years. I love you all so much."

The artwork for Wonder shows Shawn smiling, eyes closed, swimming on his back in a body of water in what appears to be a rainstorm. The word "wonder" is written multiple times above him.

The album is available for pre-order now, and there are multiple formats and packages available, as well as brand-new merch like t-shirts, hoodies, hats, stickers, tote bags and mugs.

One of the people who commented excitedly on Shawn's Instagram post announcing the album is Hailey Bieber, who Shawn admitted to having been "more than friends" with back in 2018. But Hailey's husband Justin Bieber clarified last year that Shawn and his wife are now "friends."

