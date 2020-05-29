fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

I’ve seen that movie too: Elton John hosting ‘Rocketman’ watch party tonight on Amazon Prime

ABC Audio
May 29, 2020

Paramount PicturesImagine getting to watch Rocketman with Elton John, the man whose life inspired the film.  Well, tonight you can, on Amazon Prime.

The film, which took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song, is now available to stream for free on Amazon Prime, and Elton himself is hosting a Watch Party on his official Twitter account

All you have to do is click on Rocketman and hit play at exactly 7 p.m. ET tonight.  You can join the conversation on Twitter by using the hashtag #RocketmanWatchParty, and upload photos of yourself sporting your Rocketman merchandise.

As the film plays, Elton will share his thoughts and insights on @EltonOfficial.

Amazon Prime Video adorably announced the Watch Party by tweeting at Elton, “Hey @EltonOfficial, are you free to watch a movie Friday night?”  To which he replied, “Absolutely – David and I were just planning our evening. How about 7pm?

In other Elton news, his current Farewell Tour has been voted Australia’s favorite concert tour of all time in a poll of 5,000 users by Ticketek Australia, an event ticketing company.  Among the other tours it beat were Down Under treks by Pink, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen.

This Friday, join in the party by loading up Rocketman and hitting play at exactly 7pm ET (4pm PT). Elton will be sharing his own thoughts and insights throughout the film! Follow the conversation at #RocketmanWatchParty – Team EJ 🚀 pic.twitter.com/emsXr7wJtL

— Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 28, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Paramount PicturesImagine getting to watch Rocketman with Elton John, the man whose life inspired the film.  Well, tonight you can, on Amazon Prime.

The film, which took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song, is now available to stream for free on Amazon Prime, and Elton himself is hosting a Watch Party on his official Twitter account

All you have to do is click on Rocketman and hit play at exactly 7 p.m. ET tonight.  You can join the conversation on Twitter by using the hashtag #RocketmanWatchParty, and upload photos of yourself sporting your Rocketman merchandise.

As the film plays, Elton will share his thoughts and insights on @EltonOfficial.

Amazon Prime Video adorably announced the Watch Party by tweeting at Elton, "Hey @EltonOfficial, are you free to watch a movie Friday night?"  To which he replied, "Absolutely - David and I were just planning our evening. How about 7pm?"

In other Elton news, his current Farewell Tour has been voted Australia's favorite concert tour of all time in a poll of 5,000 users by Ticketek Australia, an event ticketing company.  Among the other tours it beat were Down Under treks by Pink, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen.


By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Here’s why Taylor Swift fans are mad at Burger King

ABC/Image Group LABy this point, most of us know not to mess with Taylor Swift fans. Burger King, it seems, didn’t get that memo. Swifties came out in full force Wednesday after the burger chain tweeted a snarky...

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT