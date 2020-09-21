fbpx
Jam, homeschooling, working & gardening: What ‘The Voice’ coaches did in quarantine

ABC Audio
September 21, 2020

NBCThe Voice returns for a new season next month, but while we wait, we’ve got a new video where the coaches tell us how they spent their quarantine.
NBCThe Voice returns for a new season next month, but while we wait, we've got a new video where the coaches tell us how they spent their quarantine.

Coaches and romantic partners Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton spent their quarantine together at Blake's Oklahoma ranch, where they found themselves in a bit of a jam -- literally.

"I learned how to make jam," Blake reveals. "I have about six or eight peach trees, and every year they make a bunch of peaches and we eat them. But this year, since we were there and there were so many and there was nothing else to do, we got online and we learned how to make jam. We've made, like, cases of peach jam!"

As for Gwen -- who's back on the show for the first time since season 17 -- she calls her time together with her sons and Blake "magical." 

"We did a lot of cooking. I learned how to make sourdough bread like everybody else; it took me like a month to get the starter right," she adds. "We did so much stuff! We built a garden...we planted thousands of zinnia flowers. It was a lot of stuff that you dream about doing that you never have time to do."

John Legend, meanwhile, didn't have much downtime. He was finishing his album Bigger Love and promoting it, and dealing with things including hiring a home school teacher for his two children, Miles and Luna.  Oh, and he and wife Chrissy Teigen revealed that they're expecting a third child.

Finally, Kelly Clarkson laughs, referring to her talk show, "The thing with quarantine for me is that everyone's been bored, and I've been working!"

Season 19 of The Voice premieres Monday, October 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

