James Taylor’s joint US tour with Jackson Browne rescheduled for 2021

ABC/Paula Lobo; Nels IsraelsonThe rescheduled dates for James Taylor and Jackson Browne's recently postponed joint U.S. tour have been unveiled. The trek, which originally was slated to kick off on May 15 of this year in New Orleans, now will launch on May 14 of 2021 in the Big Easy.

Taylor and Browne issued a joint statement about the tour that reads, "Disappointing as it is to have to reschedule these shows, our first tour together, [we] look forward with intense excitement to next spring when, hopefully, we'll finally get to set this thing in motion."

They add, "We were hoping to reschedule the tour a bit sooner but the experts we consulted have advised waiting for a full year. We thank you all for your patience and understanding and are really encouraged by the majority of you who are holding onto your tickets. We WILL honor them."

Ticket holders who decide to get a refund can do so at the point of purchase.

A video featuring James and Jackson announcing the news about the tour together remotely via Zoom has been posted on both of their YouTube channels.

Meanwhile, Taylor's postponed July 4 headlining concert at the famed Tanglewood music venue in Lenox, Massachusetts, also has been rescheduled for 2021. In addition, a new date for James' postponed June 21 show at Boston's Fenway Park, featuring special guests Shawn Colvin and Brandi Carlile, will be announced when Major League Baseball unveils its full schedule. Also, Taylor will soon reveal new dates for his postponed Canadian trek with Bonnie Raitt.

Browne currently has just one show left on his 2020 schedule, an August 21 performance at the Fuji Rock Festival in Yuzawa, Japan.

Here are all of the 2021 dates for Taylor and Browne's rescheduled joint tour:

5/14 -- New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

5/15 -- Houston, TX, Toyota Center

5/17 -- Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena

5/20 -- Salt Lake City, UT, Maverik Center

5/21 -- Boise, ID, ExtraMile Arena

5/23 -- Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

5/24 -- Portland, OR, Moda Center

5/26 -- San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

5/28 -- Anaheim, CA, Honda Center

5/29 -- San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena

6/9 -- Chicago, IL, United Center

6/11 -- Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

6/12 -- Clarkston, MI, DTE Entergy Center

6/14 -- Dayton, OH, Nutter Center

6/15 -- Charleston, WV, Charleston Coliseum

6/17 -- Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

6/23 -- Roanoke, VA, Berglund Center Coliseum

6/25 -- Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

6/26 -- Memphis, TN, FedExForum

6/28 -- Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

6/29 -- Atlanta, GA, Infinite Energy Center

7/1 -- Hershey, PA, Giant Center

7/2 -- Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/4 -- Lenox, MA, Tanglewood*

7/7 -- Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

7/9 -- Camden, NJ, BB&T Center

7/10 -- Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater



* = no Jackson Browne.

