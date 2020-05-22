Jason Mraz, Andy Grammer, Johnny Rzeznik & more set for Monday’s Save the Children virtual benefit concert

Jen Rosenstein

By ANDREA DRESDALE, ABC News

This Memorial Day, a bunch of artists are hoping you'll remember kids in need.

A virtual benefit concert for Save the Children will stream Monday night from 6 to 9:30pm ET on the charity's YouTube channel. It'll raise money to support kids and families who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the artists participating: Andy Grammer, Jason Mraz, Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls, Matt Nathanson, Vertical Horizon's Matt Scannell, Mat Kearney, Duncan Sheik, Ryan Cabrera and many more.

In addition to being able to donate in real time, you'll also be able to access a live interactive chat during the concert.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.