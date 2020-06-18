fbpx
Entertainment News

Jason Mraz donating all personal profits from his new album ‘Look for the Good’ to charity

ABC Audio
June 18, 2020

Interrabang/BMGDonating a portion of the proceeds from sales of your music to charity is one thing, but donating all of the proceeds is quite another.  That's just what Jason Mraz has announced he's going to do with his new album, Look for the Good, which is out tomorrow.

"On June 19th, a historic day in the advancement of equality, I am proud to stand in solidarity with and be of service to Black Lives by donating all of my earnings from sales and streams of my new LP recording, Look For The Good," Jason says in a statement

He's referring to the fact that June 19 is Juneteenth, which traditionally celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S.

"A time has come to act beyond promises, thoughts, and prayers," he continues, revealing that he's donating the $250,000 he got as an advance on his royalties to six different charities, including Black Lives Matter, Equal Justice Initiative, Grassroots Law Project, and RISE San Diego.

Jason goes on to say, "My personal engagement with philanthropy has never been motivated by a press opportunity. But today I am announcing my contributions publicly in hopes of inspiring other creators and leaders in business to do the same -- to share the wealth, to share the profits, and to acknowledge that life is only great when it’s great for everyone."

"Looking ahead, donations will be made annually to (different or same) organizations doing the good work to advance equality and justice," Jason writes.  "This is a pivotal moment in history, but certainly not the finish line. What good are my lyrics if they are just lofty words with no action?"

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

 

