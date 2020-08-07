Jason Mraz, Seal, Jon Secada & more join virtual benefit concert for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Jason Mraz, Seal and Jon Secada are some of the stars who’ll appear during MusicGives: Together #forStJude, a virtual benefit concert benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The livestream event will feature a bro…

Courtesy of St. Jude

Jason Mraz, Seal and Jon Secada are some of the stars who'll appear during MusicGives: Together #forStJude, a virtual benefit concert benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The livestream event will feature a broad array of different performers across six stages, themed by genre, from country and gospel to Latin, pop and rock.



In addition to an impressive lineup of musical talent, the event will also include culinary content from a few of the country’s most renowned chefs.



Others on the bill include country stars Lady A, Keith Urban and Brad Paisley, Christian pop duo For King & Country, "Despacito" singer Luis Fonsi, gospel legend Kirk Franklin, '90s rockers Third Eye Blind and more.

The festival is scheduled to take place on August 13 beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET. You can tune in across St. Jude’s social media platforms, and keep an extra close eye on their Twitter feed for special announcements. Limited-edition merchandise for the event is also available now.

Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., president and CEO of St. Jude’s fundraising arm, ALSAC, explains that St. Jude’s life-saving mission of providing world-class treatment to pediatric cancer patients at no cost to their families is more important now than ever.

“Giving through events like this when the world is so disrupted enables us to continue to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food,” Shadyac says. “Because all a family should worry about is helping their child live."

By Carena Liptak & Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

