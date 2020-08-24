fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Jennifer Lopez announces new beauty brand, JLo Beauty, coming soon

ABC Audio
August 24, 2020

Toni Anne Barson/WireImageWant to get that JLo glow? Jennifer Lopez is making sure everyone is in on her beauty secrets by launching her very own beauty brand.The multi-faceted entertainer announced on Instagram Sunday that JLo Beauty is officially hap…

Toni Anne Barson/WireImageWant to get that JLo glow? Jennifer Lopez is making sure everyone is in on her beauty secrets by launching her very own beauty brand.

The multi-faceted entertainer announced on Instagram Sunday that JLo Beauty is officially happening. She teased the new venture with some selfies sporting a perfectly bronzed makeup look.

“Sunset glow…#JLoBeauty coming soon,” she captioned the pics.

JLo previously dabbled in the cosmetics world with her 2018 collaboration with Inglot Cosmetics. She teamed with the brand for a limited edition 70-piece line that included products for the eyes, lips and face.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Tue 25

Clear The Shelters Adoption Event

August 25 @ 12:00 am - August 29 @ 11:59 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Sep 12

The Doobie Brothers – SHOW RESCHEDULED

September 12 @ 7:30 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 19

Matchbox Twenty – SHOW POSTPONED

September 19
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT