Jennifer Lopez confirms she and Alex Rodriguez are making one last pitch to buy Mets

Kevin Mazur/Getty ImagesA week after announcing they've withdrawn their bid to own the New York Mets, Jennifer Lopez says she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez are making one last pitch to own the heritage team.

"It ain’t over until it is over," confirmedJ-Lo in a Tuesday interview with the New York Post. "We are New Yorkers and we are not going to give up."

Jennifer and Alex, formerly of the NY Yankees, were in a tense bidding war for the MLB team against hedge fund manager Steven Cohen, who ultimately offered a more lucrative deal and knocked the celebrity couple out of the running.

However, the two dusted themselves off and have pieced together a new plan to win over the team's current owners, telling the Post, "We feel we have the best bid for the sport, the team and the city."

The new deal is focused on guaranteeing the Mets winning a World Series within 10 years. It should be noted that the last time the team housed the Commissioner's Trophy was in 1986.

Jennifer and Alex say that if the team fails to win a World Series within that timeframe, they will donate $100 million to New York charities. In addition, the two will work to increase team payroll to $225 million and, therefore, "compete for a World Series championship every year. That is what New York fans deserve," said Rodriguez.

Should this deal go through, J-Lo stands to become the first minority woman to own a major MLB franchise. This current deal would make her the primary owner of the team, should the Mets' current owners accept its terms and conditions.

However, sources to the Post say the couple might be too little too late, since details of Cohen's purchase are currently being finalized.

By Megan Stone

