Jennifer Lopez joins the All-In Challenge, Kelly Clarkson responds to criticism of hers

ABC Audio
June 9, 2020

JLo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Kelly: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice AssociationJennifer Lopez is the latest star to offer fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience for charity, via the All-In Challenge.  She was challenged to participate by her fiance Alex Rodriguez, as well as her friend Leah Remini.

You and three friends could win a trip to attend the opening night of her next concert tour. You and your buddies will be flown to the kickoff city, receive premium floor seats and backstage passes, and you’ll get to meet Jennifer and get a photo op.  All the money raised will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Entry for the sweepstakes costs as little as $10, and the more you spend, the more chances you have to win.

That option isn’t available for Kelly Clarkson‘s recently posted All-In Challenge, however: Hers is a straight auction, and the prize is pretty awesome.  You and a guest will attend a taping of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and then fly to Las Vegas to see Kelly’s Invincible residency show. You’ll be invited onstage to participate in a performance, hang out with Kelly after the show and receive a bunch of merchandise.

When we last checked, bids had reached $15,000, but some fans aren’t happy about that.

“Was hoping this would be one of the sweepstakes because $10 would be easier for a lot more people to contribute,” one tweeted to Kelly. “You probably would’ve raised way more money.”

“This is a great idea & we could do this & raise money 4 something else which I’d be down 4. I get it. I didn’t grow up w/any money. Definitely not enough 2 play n this arena,” she replied. “The point is 2 help people.”

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

