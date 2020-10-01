fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Jennifer Lopez unveils first Coach handbag from new collection

ABC Audio
October 1, 2020

© 2020 Hao ZengJennifer Lopez’s got a brand-new bag.
She’s unveiled the first piece from her Coach X Jennifer Lopez collection: a reimagining of the brand’s iconic Hutton bag.  It’s made of pink and reddish-brown — excuse us, “peony and ox…

© 2020 Hao ZengJennifer Lopez's got a brand-new bag.

She's unveiled the first piece from her Coach X Jennifer Lopez collection: a reimagining of the brand's iconic Hutton bag.  It's made of pink and reddish-brown -- excuse us, "peony and oxblood" -- colorblock calf leather, trimmed with snakeskin and finished with a hangtag and story patch with J-Lo's signature. 

According to Coach, the bag was "inspired by the values of authenticity and inclusivity that Coach and Lopez share."

"Designing my first bag with Coach was a great experience," Jen says in a statement.  "I really wanted the Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton to feel like me. The colorblock leather and polished hardware details are really my style. It's a bag that makes me look pulled together and ready for anything, and I can't wait to share it with everyone."

On Coach's website, you can see some videos and stills of J-Lo in the studio and on a movie set with her new bag.  “I’m a multihyphenate, multidimensional kind of woman and I need my bag to be, too," reads her quote.

You can put the bag on your holiday list now, at a cost of $495.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
I Can See Your Voice – Watch, Listen and Win $1,000
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Mon 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 06

Outside Lands 2021

August 6, 2021 - August 8, 2021
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT