Jewel boards Melissa Etheridge’s 2021 fan cruise

Courtesy SixthmanLooks like Jewel was meant for cruising. The singer has signed on for The Melissa Etheridge Cruise IV, currently scheduled to take place November 12-18, 2021, sailing from Miami, FL on the Norwegian Pearl. She’s one of several …

Courtesy SixthmanLooks like Jewel was meant for cruising.

The singer has signed on for The Melissa Etheridge Cruise IV, currently scheduled to take place November 12-18, 2021, sailing from Miami, FL on the Norwegian Pearl. She's one of several artists who'll be joining Melissa for the outing, including Shawn Colvin. The cruise also features two performances from Melissa, plus photo ops and fun activities.

“Every year it gets better and better....the music, the roundtables, the food, the excursions, and especially the fans!" says Melissa in a statement. "I'm so excited about the incredible line-up of musicians we have this year. I can't wait to set sail!"

You can get all the details at themelissaetheridgecruise.com; booking early will get you a discount as well as a free beverage package.

In other Jewel news, on Black Friday, which is November 27 this year, fans can purchase a two-LP set called Live at the Inner Change. It's a recording of a previously unreleased live performance from 1994 -- two years before she became a household name -- and features early versions of songs like "Who Will Save Your Soul," "Pieces of You," "Morning Song," "I'm Sensitive" and "Little Sister."

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.