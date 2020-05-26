fbpx
Jewel performing on AXS TV’s ‘At Home and Social’ series to benefit her non-profit

May 26, 2020

Jewel is giving us all a little something to look forward to: She'll be delivering a special remote performance for AXS TV’s new At Home and Social series on Monday, June 1.

She’ll sing an intimate set including “You Were Meant for Me,” “Hands,” “Foolish Games” and “Standing Still,” as well as her new single “Grateful.”

The hour-long broadcast, hosted by Dave Holmes, will also include interview segments, behind-the-scenes stories and more.

The show will benefit Jewel’s non-profit, the Inspiring Children Foundation. The organization helps at-risk youth with housing, food, clothing and other necessities, as well as providing free physical, emotional and mental health resources.

At Home and Social airs Monday, June 1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on AXS TV.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

