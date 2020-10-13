fbpx
Jewel to livestream never-before-seen concert from 1996

ABC Audio
October 13, 2020

Courtesy Live NationOn Wednesday, take a trip back in time with Jewel.
To mark the 25th anniversary of her career-making album, Pieces of You, Jewel is teaming up with Live Nation to livestream her 1996 concert at Spreckels Theater in San Diego, CA -- a performance that's never been seen before.  It'll stream at 8 p.m. ET on Live Nation's Facebook page.

As previously reported, Jewel is releasing a deluxe reissue of Pieces of You on November 20.  It's a limited-edition box set featuring a disc of rarities, B-sides and outtakes, plus a disc of demos and live recordings from 1994.

That same day, she'll perform the album in its entirety for the first time ever during a virtual concert, with all proceeds going to charity. You can buy tickets to that via her online store.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

