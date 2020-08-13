fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Jimmy Kimmel defends Dua Lipa against sexist troll

ABC Audio
August 13, 2020

Jamie McCarthy/Getty ImagesDua Lipa stepped in as a guest host for Jimmy Kimmel on Monday’s edition of his ABC late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! and, well, let’s just say not everyone thought she nailed her first attempt at a monologue.
Whi…

Jamie McCarthy/Getty ImagesDua Lipa stepped in as a guest host for Jimmy Kimmel on Monday's edition of his ABC late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! and, well, let's just say not everyone thought she nailed her first attempt at a monologue.

While Kimmel thought the 24-year-old pop star did a great job, posting a laughing face, and the 100 underlined emojis on the show's Instagram page, one follower had a different and rather sexist opinion of her performance.

"Women still aren't funny," a guy who goes by the handle "kingforearms" replied.

Jimmy clapped back with an instantaneous "maybe if one talks to you someday you’ll change your mind."

Sean Hayes, George Lopez, and Joel McHale among others, have also subbed in for Kimmel while he's on a summer break from the show.

By George Costantino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 15

Join Freska at Westfield Valley Fair Open Air Market

August 15 @ 8:00 am - August 18 @ 6:00 pm
Santa Clara CA
United States
Wed 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 29

Clear The Shelters Adoption Event

August 29
Hayward CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT