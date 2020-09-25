fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will no longer feel like “Suckers” for paying fees on NYC condo

ABC Audio
September 25, 2020

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagicLooks like new parents Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have decided to settle in Los Angeles for good: They’re looking to unload their condo in New York City.
According to Dirt, the condo is on the market for just under $6 million…

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagicLooks like new parents Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have decided to settle in Los Angeles for good: They're looking to unload their condo in New York City.

According to Dirt, the condo is on the market for just under $6 million.  The 2900-square-foot pad, which they paid $5.5 million for nearly three years ago, features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, a massive terrace, chef's kitchen with all the bells and whistles and huge walk-in closets. 

Apparently, the couple simply doesn't use the place, so it's no wonder they're looking to divest themselves of a place that costs $120,000 per year in property taxes and nearly six grand a month in condo fees.

The couple and their baby daughter now live in Encino, California in a 15,000 square foot home with ten bedrooms and eleven bathrooms.  At just over $14 million, it was the second highest amount ever paid for a single-family residence in Encino. 

The highest amount? That would be $20 million, which is how much Joe's brother Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra paid for their mansion.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
I Can See Your Voice – Watch, Listen and Win $1,000
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Oct 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 06

Outside Lands 2021

August 6, 2021 - August 8, 2021
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT