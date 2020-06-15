fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

John Legend and Alicia Keys facing off in a Verzuz “battle of the pianos” Friday

ABC Audio
June 15, 2020

Kevin Mazur/WireImageJohn Legend and Alicia Keys will face off in a special edition of Verzuz celebrating Juneteenth on Friday.The latest installment of the popular Instagram Live series will be a “battle of the pianos,” Legend tweeted. Hi…

Kevin Mazur/WireImageJohn Legend and Alicia Keys will face off in a special edition of Verzuz celebrating Juneteenth on Friday.

The latest installment of the popular Instagram Live series will be a “battle of the pianos,” Legend tweeted. His seventh studio album, Bigger Love, is set to drop on the same day.

The musicians go head to head starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the Verzuz Instagram page.

Previous Verzuz battles have included rappers T-Pain and Lil Jon, Ludacris and Nelly, and singers Babyface and Teddy Riley.

The Verzuz battle series was created by Alicia's husband Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

 

 

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Tue 16

Bon Jovi

June 16 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 05

Camila Cabello

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT