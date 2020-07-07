fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Jonas Brothers are pushing back release of memoir, ‘BLOOD’

ABC Audio
July 7, 2020

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicYou’ll have to wait a little longer to read the Jonas Brothers’ memoir.

The sibling trio announced they have put the release of their memoir, BLOOD, on hold for the time being, with no new release date set.

“It’s important to us that our memoir ‘BLOOD’ is perfect and that we share it when the time is right. Because of that, we’re taking some extra time to write our story,” the JoBros tweeted. “We’ll update everyone shortly once we have more info.”

The book was originally scheduled to be released in November 2019, but was then pushed back to October 20, 2020.

Nick, Joe and Kevin are writing the book with help from author Neil Strauss. It will detail their story from the band’s creation to their rise to fame, through their breakup and eventual reunion.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

It’s important to us that our memoir “BLOOD” is perfect and that we share it when the time is right. Because of that, we’re taking some extra time to write our story. We’ll update everyone shortly once we have more info.

— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) July 6, 2020

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicYou’ll have to wait a little longer to read the Jonas Brothers’ memoir.

The sibling trio announced they have put the release of their memoir, BLOOD, on hold for the time being, with no new release date set.

"It’s important to us that our memoir 'BLOOD' is perfect and that we share it when the time is right. Because of that, we’re taking some extra time to write our story," the JoBros tweeted. "We’ll update everyone shortly once we have more info."

The book was originally scheduled to be released in November 2019, but was then pushed back to October 20, 2020.

Nick, Joe and Kevin are writing the book with help from author Neil Strauss. It will detail their story from the band’s creation to their rise to fame, through their breakup and eventual reunion.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.


ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Fri 10

Hayward Animal Shelter: Virtual Adoption

July 10 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 11

Hayward Animal Shelter: Virtual Adoption

July 11 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT