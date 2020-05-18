Jonas Brothers release quarantine-shot video for “X” with Karol G

Republic RecordsAhead of their virtual performance on The Voice Tuesday, the Jonas Brothers have released the music video for their song “X” with Karol G.The clip, shot while in quarantine, features Nick, Joe, Kevin and Karol performing th…

The clip, shot while in quarantine, features Nick, Joe, Kevin and Karol performing the song on separate, rotating smartphone screens.



Last week, the Jonas Brothers released the track in a two-song bundle titled XV, along with their other new song, “Five More Minutes.”



On Saturday, they performed it for the first time on Lebron James’ primetime special, Graduate Together: America Honor the Class of 2020.

